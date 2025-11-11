Govt mulls introducing 28th Amendment after 27th constitutional tweaks: Sanaullah

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan addressing a press conference, on March 1, 2023.— NNI

Military structure reforms 'purely professional': Rana Sanaullah.

Says constitutional courts part of Charter of Democracy.

No consensus made on local govt, health reforms: PML-N senator.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the government plans to introduce the 28th Constitutional Amendment after the passage of the 27th Amendment.

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Sanaullah said the upcoming amendment would focus on matters related to education, population, and local governments (LGs).

The Senate on Monday passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which aims to overhaul the military and judicial structures, amid the opposition's walkout and protest.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the 59-clause Bill, which received the required 64 votes (two-thirds majority in the 96-member House). It will now be presented in the National Assembly for voting today.

According to the NA's agenda issued late Monday night, the session will begin at 11am. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar is scheduled to table the bill in the lower house for approval.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News' morning programme "Geo Pakistan" on Tuesday, stated that efforts were being made to advance local government matters, adding that the process of constitutional amendments would continue as consensus grew.

He went on to say that the idea of establishing Constitutional Courts was first discussed in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) jointly signed by PML-N and PPP in 2006, and that the proposal had previously stalled during the 26th Amendment.

Commenting on military command structure changes, the PM’s adviser said: “[The] changes in internal structure of our armed forces were necessary to meet modern requirements,” Sanaullah added.

He further said that consensus could not be reached on several public issues, including education, health, population and local governments, though discussions had begun.

Sanaullah’s remarks on the 28th Amendment come a day after Senator Faisal Vawda, outside the Parliament House, asked reporters to “get ready for the 28th”.

Vawda distributed sweets among journalists outside parliament, saying he had come to offer ‘advance mithai [sweets]’.