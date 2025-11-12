Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hurt Queen with 2020 statement

Prince Harry and Meghan market seemingly took a jibe at Queen Elizabeth during 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who dropped the brand name ‘Sussex Royal’ after exiting the UK, seemingly insulted Her Majesty, notes Tom Bower.

Advertisement

In their official statement, Meghan and Harry said: “As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation’, but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.

"The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to. While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’

"For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed,” they noted.