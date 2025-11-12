Kate Middleton makes surprising revelation about Prince George

Kate Middleton says Prince George knows more about 'planes' than her

Kate Middleton talked about her and Prince William's eldest son Prince George during an Armistice Day engagement.

At the National Memorial Arboretum, the Princess of Wales met World War II veteran Geoffrey Spencer, who once served in the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement

When Spencer talked about flying Lancaster Bombers, Kate couldn't help but gush about her son George.

The future Queen shared that George is "big fan" of the Lancaster.

She said, "He knows more about aircraft than I do."

This comes just days after Prince George made his solo debut alongside Kate Middleton at the annual Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

It is pertinent to mention that the 12-year-old's passion for aviation runs in the family as his dad Prince William once flew helicopters for the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Wales.

Besides George, the Prince and Princess of Wales also share Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.