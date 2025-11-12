Sabrina Carpenter to play lead role in 'Alice in Wonderland' musical adaptation

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to star in a new musical film based on Lewis Carroll's novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, for Universal Pictures.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lorene Scafaria will write and direct the untitled project. For those unversed, Lorene is best known for writing and directing the Jennifer Lopez-starring film, Hustlers.

Advertisement

Along with starring, Sabrina will also produce the upcoming movie, alongside filmmaker Marc Platt.

However, the film's other cast and release date have not yet been announced.

The untitled movie marks the Expresso hitmaker's first leading role for a major studio. Previously, she was seen in supporting roles in Netflix's Tall Girl movies and the drama The Hate U Give.

The project comes just days after Sabrina earned six Grammy nominations for the 2026 ceremony for her latest album, Man's Best Friend.

The 26-year-old nabbed nominations in several categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Sabrina's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, was released on August 29, 2025