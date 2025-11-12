'Toy Story 5' trailer unveils fresh threat for Woody and the gang

The official trailer for the upcoming animated comedy film, Toy Story 5, has been released. The fifth film in Pixar's iconic series is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

In the new trailer, the toys meet Lilypad, "a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet" voiced by Greta Lee.

“Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!" the film's synopsis read.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as voice actors as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Joan Cusack is back as Jessie.

Tony Hale also reprises his role as Forky, while Conan O'Brien joins the franchise as Smarty Pants - a new character in the film.

Recently, in an interview with WIVB, Tim revealed what the new installment would be about.

“I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” he said. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears."

"I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more," added Tim.