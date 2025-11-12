Sarah Ferguson ready to expose Diana's personal letters on 'disastrous' Charles' marriage

Sarah Ferguson set to betray Charles by selling Diana letters chronicling disastrous marriage

Sarah Ferguson is set to betray King Charles as she is planning to sell Princess Diana’s letters in which she wrote about her “disastrous” marriage.

According to New Idea Magazine, the former Duchess of York has kept the letters for years and sees them as a valuable asset that could make her a lot of money if sold.

Now that she and her former husband Andrew has been ordered to vacate their royal residence, the Royal Lodge, the insider said she is worried about money and may sell the letters.

“Fergie’s long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles,” the insider told the publication

“Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie’s secret weapon,” they added.

The insider also suggested she might write a tell-all book, similar to Prince Harry’s Spare, to boost her finances.

“She’s freaking out right now, but it won’t take her long to start plotting her next move,” added the insider.

“Fergie and Andrew have got nothing further to lose, so if they need to sell out the royal family, don’t be surprised if they do it.”