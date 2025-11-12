AJ McLean ask Taylor Swift to collaborate with him

Weeks after Lydia Getachew's mashup of Taylor Swift's Elizabeth Taylor and the Backstreet Boys' Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) went even more viral after AJ McLean shared the remix on his Instagram, Swift has now received an invitation to perform with the band in Vegas.

After their Into the Millennium residency made waves at the venue in July, the Backstreet Boys announced seven new shows for December and January 2026.

McLean extended the invite to Swift while speaking with TMZ about who he would like to perform at Sphere Las Vegas with the global mega star.

The boy band member named Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, before he shared, "I don't know if she'd ever do it, but I think Taylor [Swift] would absolutely destroy it."

"She is a fan, and we're a massive fan of hers," said McLean, adding, "I mean, she's the sweetest. She's been so kind to my daughters anytime that we've had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows. She's just the best."

Noting that the mashup of Elizabeth Taylor and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) is still going strong online with over 1 million views on TikTok, McLean said it would "break the planet" to have The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker join them onstage.

"Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what's going on. And then you can figure out if you want to come up with up with us," McLean said while looking straight at the camera. "We're not going to say no,” AJ McLean concluded.