King Charles gets emotional, moved to tears: Buckingham Palace shares photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla got emotional and moved to tears by a 105-year-old veteran during Windsor remembrance reception.

According to a report by the GB News, the monarch and Second World War veteran Yanvar Abbas shared a hug during a veterans' reception at Windsor Castle.

He gave a surprise address to the king and queen, thanking them for attending the VJ Day event despite the ongoing cancer treatment for the monarch, and it appeared to move the couple to tears.

Abbas had already met King Charles and Queen Camilla at a service of remembrance in Staffordshire earlier this year.

Following his emotional meeting with King Charles, the veteran said, “I told him, ‘We can’t go on meeting like this.’”

“I was very much looking forward to meeting him again.

“I have a lot of respect for His Majesty, not just as a monarch, but as a human being.

“It’s wonderful to meet him and to know that he is improving, because I had cancer and I got rid of it. I’ve been rid of it for 15 years now.”

Later, the palace shared photos of King Charles with the veterans and said, “This evening on Armistice Day, The King and Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess of Gloucester, spent time with extraordinary veterans who served in the Second World War in the Pacific.”

It further said, “This year marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which in effect brought World War 2 to an end.”