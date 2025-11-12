Prince Harry outsts his status as a royal exile

Prince Harry highlights his status as an exile

Prince Harry seems to have utterly highlighted his status as a royal exile it seems, and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is the expert that brought this to attention.

The whole thing came out after Prince Harry’s letter for Rememberance Day, published on 5th November came out.

The letter talked about what it “means to be British” and according to one excerpt says “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.”

According to People magazine he also added, “The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

Regarding this the expert told Fox News Digital, “Harry’s essay on Remembrance Day showed him at his best and also highlighted his status as an exile.”

Because “exiles feel deep regret,” and “he knows the military was the making of him after the trauma he suffered following the death of his mother, which still haunts him. He has given back with the Invictus Games, a remarkable achievement.”

However, before signing off, one thing the expert did make clear is his motivation because “his words clearly came from the heart and were all the more moving for that. His respect and affection for Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called ‘my Commander-in-Chief,’ is undoubted.”