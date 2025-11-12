Demi Lovato husband Jutes opens up about desperate love

Demi Lovato’s husband Jutes talks about love amid new single release

Jutes has come a long way from his days of experiencing desperate love.

On Wednesday, Jutes (born Jordan Lutes) released his latest single, It Takes Two, with an accompanying music video.

And now the 34-year-old singer tells PEOPLE about his "intensely emotional" songs — and writing from the perspective of his teenage self.

"It Takes Two feels more like how I used to be — in the sense of maybe a little bit toxic," Jutes tells PEOPLE exclusively of the single.

"I was very desperately in love and not super in tune with my emotions and kind of being like, 'If you leave I'll die,' kind of thing," he adds candidly.

Now, Jutes — who married Demi Lovato in May of this year, has grown past that mindset and found a healthy relationship.

"I've grown up a lot, and I'm in such a healthy place right now in my marriage. There's literally zero toxicity," he says.

"This song is my bread and butter as far as these really intensely emotional, kind of desperate songs that I write,” the musician said.

It Takes Two will appear on the upcoming extended version of Jutes' latest project Dilworth, named after the street he grew up on in Canada, which largely focuses on the emotions associated with his past.

"It touches on so many emotions and so many things that I went through when I was younger," he says.

"So, I often pull from my younger days to get those really intense concepts," Jutes said before concluding: "Dilworth has a lot of that on the album."