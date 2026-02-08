Trump T1 phone still in the works, but uglier and more expensive

It appeared a while back that Trump Mobile's existence was in danger, but the latest insights into its progress have revealed that the long-teased Trump phone is still on the way, but will arrive uglier, pricier, and with fewer bragging rights than originally promised.

Is Trump T1 phone coming?

The fresh report was cited by The Verge, disclosing the near-final design of the Trump T1 phone and showing how the project is now unlikely to debut in a splashy as was expected earlier.

The report outlined that this revelation was provided by Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas. They confirmed that the T1 will not be fully made in the US and won't be marketed as such. It was also reported that the device's price range has also increased sharply.

Originally, promotional material claimed the device was “proudly designed and built in the USA,” a wording which is now absent in the phone's ads.

As per the company, now the phone will only undergo “final assembly” in Miami, and the website writes in a softer tone: “with American hands behind every device.”

It is noteworthy that the design of the phone has also derailed from its original track. Screenshots shared by The Verge illustrate a revised rear camera layout that has gotten rid of earlier iPhone-like symmetry. It is replaced by a three-camera setup stacked vertically and slightly misaligned, giving the phone an awkward, unfinished look.

Trump Mobile's price

As for the Trump phone's price, Hendrickson underlined that customers who already put down a $100 deposit will still pay $499 as an “introductory price.” Others, however, may have to pay as much as $999, nearly double the original pitch.

Nevertheless, Trump Mobile's release date still remains without a fixed release date, not to mention that T1 is expected to launch later this year, but with a rougher design and a higher price.