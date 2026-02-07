Ex-NFL star Darron Lee charged in girlfriend's murder: Here's what we know

Ex-NFL star player from Ohio State, Darron Lee, who played for the New York Jets, has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Lee was the first-round pick in 2016 for the New York Jets.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office announced on Friday, February 6, Lee, 31, a star player at Ohio State, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Thursday, February 5, at the scene.

The sheriff’s office further provided the details, saying police officers were dispatched to a residence near Chattanooga in Tennessee on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Despite the life-saving measures that were attempted to save the woman’s life, she had already passed away.

“Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide.”

Lee last played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Multiple media reports indicate Lee had a history of domestic violence. He was sent behind bars in 2023 after an assault and domestic violence case.

Lee was arrested for an assault and domestic violence case in 2023.

Now, his first appearance before the court is set for February 11, 2026.

Lee was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but relocated to New Albany, Ohio at a very young age. He stayed close to home and played for the Buckeyes and was named defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.