Trump refuses to apologise after sharing video depicting Obamas as monkeys

Trump faced bipartisan backlash over racist Truth Social post

February 07, 2026

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has refused to apologise even after facing severe criticism from both Democratic and Republican politicians for posting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys.

The 47th POTUS declared himself to be the “least racist” head of the U.S. and placed the responsibility for the video on his staff.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night aboard Air Force One, President Trump said, “I looked at only the first part of the video and it was about voter fraud.”

He said a staff member had watched the full video and later removed it.

Earlier, Trump posted a video on his platform Truth Social in which a clip featured Obamas’ faces superimposed onto an ape’s body.

The 79-year-old president was widely criticised. Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina urged the White House to remove the video, saying, “It’s the most racist thing I have seen out of this White House.”

When asked if he would apologise for sharing the video, Trump said, “No, I didn’t make a mistake. I mean, if I look at a lot of thousands of things, I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine.”

However, Trump condemned the racist part of the video.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have yet to respond to Trump's action.

