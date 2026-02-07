‘Epstein is alive’: Latest DOJ document release ignites viral conspiracy theories

In the latest Epstein files release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the unseen, graphic post-mortem photos of American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were posted.

The documents also include an FBI report detailing his death.

In the photos, Epstein’s body was seen on a stretcher with visible neck injuries when he was found unresponsive in his cell on August 10, 2019.

The documents also stated that he was on a suicide watch after one previous unsuccessful attempt, although he told a psychologist that he had “no interest in killing” himself.

In addition to Epstein’s corpse, the files also reveal severe shortfalls in failures, including his cellmate being removed, guards skipping mandatory checks, and cameras being out of order the night he died.

This release also led to the reignition of various conspiracy theories questioning the reality of his death.

Netzines made a side-by-side contrast of Jeffrey’s alleged corpse with his photos, claiming that the physical features of the body don’t fully resemble those of Jeffrey.

One such big claim is a vivid difference between the nose shape of the corpse and Epstein’s earlier photos.

Another recent online speculation that fuels the conspiracy of Epstein being alive is regarding a Fortnite account allegedly linked to Epstein’s email.

The claims suggest that the account remains active to this day, even after Epstein’s confirmed death in 2019.

No verified information has been provided to support the existence of such claims yet.