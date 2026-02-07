Which country has most medals in 2026 Winter Olympics medal race?

The first medals of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have been awarded, and Sweden has emerged as the initial leader on the official medal table.

So far, Sweden has won two medals, including one gold and one silver.

Switzerland comes next with one gold medal. While the host nation, Italy, secured third place with one silver and one bronze.

Additionally, Norway has also secured its first medal (a bronze).

As of the second day of the Winter Olympics 2026, the dominating nations of the Winter Games, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and China, have yet to secure any medals.

These current standings also underscore the dynamic nature of the Olympics, where a new champion can surface in any sport or discipline.

The Olympics will continue up until February 22, 2026, and there are many more events to happen. The medal count is anticipated to change considerably as powerful countries stage their strongest games.

Which country holds the most Olympic medals?

While there are no official rankings declared by the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage does keep a medal tally confirming the U.S. at the top with a total of 3,103 medals.