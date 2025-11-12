Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tensions with Hollywood elite come out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have fuming tensions rise up

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian seem to have really angered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the momager’s 70th birthday party.

Reason being pictures of the pair were shared and insiders reveal just what went down between the “furious” Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenners.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the couple “were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off,” according to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

Especially since they have “built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

It was as a result of that, that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s photos were taken down in a few hours.”

However what is pertinent to mention is that “tensions reportedly began building behind the scenes.”

Mainly because according to a separate source, “Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito.” Hence she had said “if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.”

All this came shortly after reports surfaced that even attendees were shocked by the Sussexes’ presence at the event.

According to one that wishes to remain anonymous, “people were whispering, ‘Who brought the Sussexes?’” because “it was giving mystery-plus-security-breach.”

An insider also chimed in and explained that much of the chatter happened because, “in Hollywood, everyone assumes someone else did.”

However, others reveal that their behavior at the event even was more so just

“polite but distant” and only turned exited before Bruno Mars hit the stage. That is when “they smiled, mingled for ten minutes, then vanished.”