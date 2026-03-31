Meghan Markle's royal ambition backfires: 'Queen' dreams go up in smoke

Meghan Markle, who married to King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry in 2018, allegedly dreamed to become queen.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight after royal author Tom Bower's new book made shocking claims about her influence on the Duke and her standing within the family.

As per claims in the book, Harry - currently fifth in line of succession to the British throne, was allegedly "brainwashed" by her beloved wife, who had big thoughts about her role in the royal family.

In his book, released on 26 March, Bower has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex feels frustrated that she would never became queen.

The new book claims Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 44, were convinced that Meghan was 'a divisive agent' and 'a threat' to the royal family.

It further alleges that she was 'disappointed' by the reality that she and Harry would never sit on the throne.

Those are serious assertions, but they remain Bower's account rather than established fact, and the Sussexes have not let them pass unanswered.

The sharpest line in the book is attributed to Queen Camilla, 78, who Bower says told a friend, 'Meghan's brainwashed Harry.'

Reacting to the claims in the book, Harry and Meghan's team answered with unusual force.

Their spokesperson reacted that Bower had 'long crossed the line from criticism into fixation' and argued that readers looking for facts would not find them in his work, only elaborate theories about people he does not know.

They went on: 'Nothing in the material available independently proves the book's central allegations, so those claims should be treated with caution rather than certainty.'