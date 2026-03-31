Prince William's secret grip on the Crown: Shocking royal reveal

King Charles might be the King but the real power belongs to his heir, Prince William, who allegedly makes bold decisions to protect the monarchy and its future.

As per a new shocking revelation, the 77-year-old monarch is just a figurehead - the Prince of Wales has quietly seized control, steering the throne's affairs with an iron fist as the future king.

“William is tightening the circle,” an insider reveals.

Behind the scenes, the heir to the British throne is taking a far more hands-on role in shaping the monarchy’s public image and deciding who fits into it.

“He’s thinking about the future, not feelings,” the source adds.

“It’s about protecting the brand.”

They claimed: “Charles may still be king, but William is making the decisions that matter.”

It emerges after the announcement that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie won’t be at the royal family’s Easter service.

“This wasn’t optional. It was decided for them,” claimed Rob Shuter, citing the insider.

The royal commentator went on: “This wasn’t about Easter. It was about control.”