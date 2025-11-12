Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the Booker Prize 2025.

Palace released a video of Queen Camilla on social media handles saying “Celebrating The Booker Prize 2025.”

The Queen hosted the reception for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. “Congratulations to 2025 winner, David Szalay.”

David Szalay won the Booker Prize 2025 for his sixth work of fiction, Flesh, becoming the first Hungarian-British author to win the award

Flesh by David Szalay was named the winner of the Booker Prize 2025 at a ceremony in London on Monday, 10 November.

Szalay receives £50,000 and a trophy, which was presented to him by last year’s winner, Samantha Harvey.

Flesh was selected as the winning book by the 2025 judging panel, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, the first Booker Prize winner to chair a Booker judging panel.

This year’s judging panel included Sarah Jessica Parker, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Kiley Reid, and Chris Power.

They considered 153 books and were looking for the best work of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK and/or Ireland between 1 October 2024 and 30 September 2025.

The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world and has celebrated world-class talent for over 55 years.