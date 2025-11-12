Prince Michael of Kent's daughter-in-law breaks silence on royal life hell

The daughter in law of the Prince of Kent, Sophie Winkleman has just sat down for an interview that exposed the reality of what life is like behind Palace walls for the Windsors, including King Charles, Prince William and the rest of their extended families.

For those unversed, Winkleman married the son of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor, in 2009 and has two daughters with him, namely Maud and Isabella.

She also had a past in the acting world, with shows like Two and a Half Men, Peep Show, and This is Going to Hurt under her belt.

The interview where she exposed all this happened with The Times and sees her admit, “The more I get to know the Royal Family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture.”

In her own words she even adds, “none of them went on Pop Idol or something to be famous. To have that sort of blinding spotlight in your face from when you’re born, not knowing quite whom you can trust, not knowing if someone’s going to betray you, people writing lies about you the whole time, is just brutal.

Hence, “I feel for them all,” she added before signing off, and “I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy, but they have no choice.”