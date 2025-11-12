George Clooney on why twin kids don't make cameos in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney didn't want twin kids to make cameos in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney is revealing why he didn’t have his kids – twins Alexander and Ella, 8 – make cameos in his film Jay Kelly.

At the film's premiere, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight that some of his costars' kids appeared in the comedy drama. When asked why his and Amal’s kids weren’t in the film, he said he’d rather they stay away from the film industry.

"Because I don’t want them in it," the Ocean’s Eleven star says with a laugh. "Well, they actually don’t know what I do for a living yet. No, not really."

The interviewer suggested that their kids could maybe follow their mom into human rights and international law, like their mom.

"I hope. My god, a lawyer? That’d be amazing," Clooney gushed. "You know, my son went to Halloween dressed as Batman, and I was like, ‘You know, I was Batman.’ And he was like, ‘Not really.’ And I was like, ‘You have no idea how right you are.’"

The ER actor is big on privacy and lives in France with his kids and wife, away from Hollywood.

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," Clooney explained in October.

"But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life," he reflected.

George Clooney married Amal in 2014 and the couple welcomed their kids in 2017.