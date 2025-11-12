Queen Camilla watches 'The Dying Swan' at palace event

Queen Camilla , Patron, English National Ballet, on Wednesday hosted a reception to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary, said a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

The royal family's Instagram account shared multiple pictures and videos from the event hosted by the Queen.

The statement said, "During the event, Her Majesty met staff, dancers, and supporters to recognise the company’s celebrated heritage, its innovative creation of new works, and its learning and engagement programme. "

It said, "The Queen became Royal Patron of English National Ballet in June 2024, and visited their East London home, the Mulryan Centre for Dance, in September 2024."

The wife of King Charles III hosted the reception in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace, during which Aaron S. Watkin, the Artistic Director of English National Ballet and Sir Rupert Gavin, the Chairperson, said a few words before Lead Principal Ballerina Sangeun Lee performed the ‘The Dying Swan’.

The palace said, "Her Majesty met Sangeun Lee along with dance advocate and former chairperson of English National Ballet, Angela Rippon and Dame Arlene Phillips before meeting guests including from the Company’s Dance for Parkinson’s and ENBYouthCo programmes."

It said, "The Company was founded in 1950 as London Festival Ballet by Alicia Markova and Anton Dolin, with a pioneering ambition to take ballet beyond opera houses."



