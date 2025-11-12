Travis Kelce reveals all about recent trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gushes over vacations with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce likes to travel with Taylor Swift and see other places when he’s not playing with the Kansas City Chiefs .

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his team’s bye week with a trip to New York City with Taylor.

“I went over to New York. Just hung out, man,” Travis told older brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, Nov. 12 episode of their New Heights podcast.

"Put the feet up. Saw some cool places, ate some great food," he gushed.

"Got to feel the Big City, and it's electricity and it's buzz that it's always got," he added.

"And, yeah, it's my favorite time right now as the seasons are changing to be around the Midwest and the Northeast. And, yeah, it was pretty fun," the Happy Gilmore 2 star said.

"It's cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that," Travis said.

He continued, "I think that's one of my favorite things to do in New York, is just to, you know, be one with the city. Just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s---, and then meeting a few new people on the way."

Sharing his approach to bye week, Travis Kelce noted, "I like to get away, recharge, see something else, see a new city, feel like I'm somewhere else."