Adele makes big move in career

Adele to make acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven'

Adele, otherwise known for her strong, soulful voice, is set to take a new step in her career: toward acting.



Reports say that her big-screen acting debut will be in the Tom Ford-directed film Cry to Heaven, which he also wrote.

Advertisement

Based on Anne Rice's 1982 novel, the movie's plot follows "a Venetian noble and a maestro castrato, with both attempting to succeed in the opera world in the 18th Century."

The shooting of the movie is set to begin in January, as it's already in pre-production in London and Rome, with the makers reportedly eyeing a 2026 release.

This move comes on the heels of a report that revealed Adele is taking a break from her public life for "living like a hermit" for a while.

"This break isn't like the others," a source told RadarOnline. "She's deliberately distancing herself from the public."

"Her life right now is very private – almost reclusive. She's careful about what anyone gets to see, even people who've known her for years," the insider added.

It is worth noting Adele made her last key public appearance in 2024 during her performance in Las Vegas.