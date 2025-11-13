'Spider-Man' director on whether he will direct superhero movies

Jon Watts gets honest about directing superhero genre

Jon Watts has directed all three Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland in the Marvel franchise. However, he opted out of helming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which Matt Shakman directed.



Now, in an interview with Variety, he says he is open to directing the superhero genre again. "I’m open to anything and everything. I’m not limiting myself in that way. I’m most attracted to original ideas."

Advertisement

He continues, "That’s sort of like the North Star for me — big, original ideas. But there are so many great things already out there that I think you can find a way to make it your own and to make it feel original."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jon opens up about the clown-related horror genre. "I don’t know. It’s just a very visceral thing. It’s hard to talk about clowns post-John Wayne Gacy, because before that, there wasn’t the same sort of evil attached to a clown."

"A clown was genuinely a positive thing that people liked. I think it’s the mask. It’s the creepy level of makeup and the strange smile that is just genuinely disturbing. Like, yes, there’s a person under there, but you don’t really know who it is."

"I think that’s what always sort of creeped me out. But I still like good, positive clowns too. There are people that are genuinely good clowns that entertain people. I don’t want everyone to think that all clowns are scary, so I feel a little bad for being a part of that. I know some really great clowns, and I feel a little bit guilty for making everyone be scared of clowns when all clowns really want to do is bring joy and smiles," he concludes.