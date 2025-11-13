Inside Brad Pitt's intense struggle to let go of his feud with Angelina Jolie

Photo: Angelina Jolie still activates fight mode in Brad Pitt: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly still deeply affected whenever Angelina Jolie’s name comes up, even years after their split.

As fans will know, Pitt and Jolie's marriage, once Hollywood’s most celebrated union, ended in 2016 when she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, the two have been embroiled in a string of legal disputes over property, custody, and the sale of their French estate, Château Miraval, where they married in 2014.

Although their divorce was finalized last year, Pitt's legal team continues to seek access to Jolie's “critical communications,” which they believe could prove she acted with malice when selling her stake in the estate to a Russian investor.

Now, a new report from RadarOnline.com claims that Pitt’s current partner, Ines de Ramon, has grown increasingly frustrated with his obsession with the case.

“Whenever Brad brings up the lawsuit, he shifts completely,” a friend told the outlet.

“He gets tense and on edge, almost like he’s someone else. Ines calls it his ‘fight mode’, and she can’t stand it because it’s nothing like the warm, calm person she knows. It really wears her down.”

The insider added, “Brad keeps saying he won’t let Angelina win."

"But Ines is starting to question what ‘winning’ even looks like. He has love, success, a gorgeous home, and someone who truly cares for him — yet it never seems to be enough while he’s still chasing old battles.”