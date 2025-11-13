Ines de Ramon advised against Brad Pitt's 'toxic' obsession: Source

Photo: Ines de Ramon jokes about Brad Pitt's 'toxic' duality: Source

Ines de Ramon is reportedly doing her best to keep Brad Pitt grounded amid his ongoing legal fight with Angelina Jolie.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, de Ramon recently moved into Pitt’s $12 million Hollywood Hills home, which friends described as a “fresh start” for the couple.

However, despite the change of scenery, the shadow of his long-running winery court battle still looms large.

“She’s told him several times that all she wants is peace,” said an insider.

“Ines can see how much this fight is taking out of him. Before every new court filing, he’s restless and barely sleeps, and most of their evenings get swallowed up by calls with his legal team.”

The source added that de Ramon has confided in friends about the toll it has been taking on her.

“She’s joked that it feels like she’s with two versions of Brad — the sweet, grounded one she fell for, and the angry one who just can’t let go.”

Meanwhile, de Ramon’s close friends have reportedly expressed concern over Pitt's fixation.

“They really like Brad, but they can see how obsessed he’s become,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’ve warned Ines that the way he’s handling things with Angelina might be a bad sign. She’s the mother of his kids, yet he’s being relentless — and that’s starting to make them uneasy.”