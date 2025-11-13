Kylie Jenner spills details on her role in Charli xcx movie

Kylie Jenner gets candid about her big screen debut

Kylie Jenner is stepping onto the big screen as herself.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 28, revealed on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday that she appears in The Moment, Charli xcx’s upcoming A24 film “based on an original idea” by the musician.

“It’s major, obviously,” Jenner said. “Oh my god, for the Charli movie coming out, I was so scared for days to actually do it. I had a very small part. I mean, I had a lot of lines, but I was just so afraid.”

Jenner explained that the experience pushed her outside her comfort zone. “I used to do a lot more things like that, but now I’m used to being very sheltered, staying in a safe box,” she said.

“It’s probably why I don’t share as much anymore. After years of judgment and criticism, you start protecting yourself. I was terrified to do this, but so proud once I did.”

The Moment follows a rising pop star (played by Charli xcx) navigating fame and industry pressure while preparing for her first arena tour, per Deadline.

Jenner filmed her scenes shortly after the death of her longtime friend and hairstylist, Jesús Guerrero, who passed away in February from a lung infection and fungal disease following a trip to Dubai.

“I had already committed, and then I thought, ‘Wow, I’m in such a bad place. I don’t know if I’ll be okay in a month,’” Jenner said. “I told the director, Aiden Zamiri, ‘I really want to do it. Just give me a chance, I’ll get it together.’”

During that time, Jenner leaned heavily on her family for strength, especially her sister Kim Kardashian, who recently appeared in Hulu’s All’s Fair.

“She was such a big support for me,” Jenner shared. “My family really helped me through that period.”