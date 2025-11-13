Paris Hilton celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Carter Reum

Photo: Paris Hilton expresses gratitude as she marks major milestone with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is celebrating four years of marriage with husband Carter Reum, and she has been feeling more grateful than ever.

The 44-year-old star took to social media to mark the milestone, calling Carter her “best friend” and thanking him for always believing in her.

“Four years ago today I married my best friend — my 11:11 wish come true and so much more,” Hilton gushed on TikTok.

“Every day with you feels like a fairytale. Thank you for always lifting me up, believing in me, being my #1 cheerleader, and filling our world with so much love.”

Photo: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at their lavish wedding

Hilton, who shares son Phoenix, 2, and daughter London, 2, with Reum, added, “You’ve given me the most beautiful family and the kind of happiness I used to only wish for.”

The entrepreneur also celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing, “Four years down, a lifetime of memories to go. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in a lavish Los Angeles ceremony in November 2021, surrounded by family, friends, and plenty of Hollywood sparkle.