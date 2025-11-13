'The Family Man' season 4 could happen under one condition

Prime Video head reveals whether 'The Family Man' S4 will be made

As season three of The Family Man is near, Nikhil Madhok, Prime Video India's head, weighs in on season four, sharing that it could happen.



However, he says, this depends on the audience's response to the upcoming season. “Are we keen on ‘The Family Man’ four? Absolutely keen."

He continues, "But we’ll continue to maintain the bar. First, ‘The Family Man’ three should be loved by everybody. And second, four should have a compelling story."

Raj, one of the series co-creators, also weighs in on the possibility of a season four, adding, though cryptically, “Once you see Season 3, the question will be answered.”

It is worth noting that season three will arrive after a four-year hiatus. “It does take a long time. We’re not that quick to churn out a season, and we didn’t want to rush into it if it’s not good,” the maker also adds in the interview with Variety.

The Family Man Season 3 will air on Prime Video on Nov. 21