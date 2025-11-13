 
Big update on 'Made in Korea' ahead of season one

The announcement comes at the 'Made in Korea' Disney+ originals preview at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

November 13, 2025

Ahead of the Made in Korea season one premiere, Disney+ has renewed the show for season two.

The announcement comes during the Disney+ originals preview at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

In the series, Hyun Bin stars as agent Baek Kitae, Jung Woosung as prosecutor Jang Geonyoung, and Woo Dohwan as Kitae’s brother Baek Kihyun.

Woo Minho, meanwhile, serves as director while Park Eunkyo and Park Joonseok pen the script for the crime drama.

The logline of the series reads, "Set in 1970s Korea, the crime noir follows Baek Kitae, a KCIA agent leading a double life as a smuggler. The ambitious operative uses his illicit activities to climb the agency’s ranks while protecting his brother and amassing wealth."

"His ascent hits a roadblock when he faces off against an incorruptible prosecutor, setting up a high-stakes battle between the two men."

Made in Korea will air on Disney+ on Dec. 24, while season 2 is set to premiere in late 2026.

