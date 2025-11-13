Kim Kardashian 'furious' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand

Kardashians 'react' to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's decision over snaps

Days later, Kris Jenner's 70th birthday James Bond-themed party continues to attract attention.



Now, a report shares the reaction of the Kardashians to what they believe is a "snub" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their request to have photos of them removed from the bash.

It is surprising to the reality stars' family, sources say, that the Sussexes had opted to tick 'no' on a photo consent form before attending, as they had posed for pictures at the Baby2Baby Gala just a few hours before the party.

'Kim was like "you’ve already been papped outside and you were at the Baby2Baby event the same night being photographed like Meghan Trainor and Paris Hilton so what’s the problem?"' the insider alleges, adding, 'Kim is p***** off'.

Photos, which have since been removed from Kim and Kris's social media, showed candid moments of the royal family members.

"You cannot ghost the Kardashians," the source adds. "Kim doesn’t do take-backs. If you show up to a Kardashian production, you’re part of the machine.

"Meghan’s made another Hollywood enemy. And unlike royals, Kardashians don’t forgive easily," the insider tells the Mail. "That behaviour will backfire on them and they need Hollywood support now more than ever'.

It is worth noting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's thrown bash for their friend Kris at their Beverly Hills estate.