A child will get affected anyway, says Sania Mirza on tough parental decisions

Shoaib Malik (left) with his former wife Sania Mirza. — AFP/File

Tennis star Sania Mirza has recently opened up about parenting and managing responsibilities as a single parent in a heart-to-heart discussion with her friend and Bollywood director, Farah Khan.

While hosting her YouTube show "Serving It Up with Sania", the Indian tennis ace spoke candidly about making decisions in a marriage that are the best for everyone part of it. This came when Farah discussed the toll of separation of parents on a child.

"A child will get affected anyway. So you have to understand and choose what [a situation] is better. Because if a child is going to see two people that are extremely unhappy, then there are certain calls that need to take.”

She added that "a child understands" even if parents are "faking" happiness.

Farah then commented that there is "nothing more difficult than being a single mom,” highlighting how Sania manages her parenting responsibilities alone.

During the conversation, Farah praised Sania for handling all her highs and lows with grace, while Sania expressed gratitude, saying she appreciated Farah always standing by her through every phase of her life.

"I remember, there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments, when you showed up at my set, and I had to go on a live show right after that [...]," Sania said while recalling a difficult time in life.

She then said Farah "saw that I was shiverring".

“[...] if Farah had not come and said, 'No matter what, you are going and doing this show'. I would not have done it, I would have left," Sania said while expressing gratitude towards Khan’s efforts to console her.

It may be noted that Sania parted ways with Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik after 12 years of marriage. Their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik mostly stays with Sania while both of them co-parent him.

Malik is now married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed.