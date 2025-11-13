Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keep their wedding venue 'top secret'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans finally revealed

Taylor Swift is reportedly already working on her wedding plans with Travis Kelce.

After reports of the couple opting for low-key wedding, insiders revealed that Swift has decided to go for "bigger bash."

The source told Radar Online, "Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side. There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer."

"At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited," the insider added.

On the other hand, the sources also revealed that Swift is set to be walked down the aisle by her dad Scott. Meanwhile, Kelce will have his brother Jason Kelce as his best man.

The venue of the event has not been decided but source revealed that couple are planning to keep it "top secret."

The insider revealed, "Taylor and Travis may not have started actively working with a wedding planner, but she's already working on the menu, entertainment, lighting, vows and décor."

Adding, "Guests will likely be flown to the location, which will be top secret and made known to the guests at the last minute."

"Money isn't a factor but Taylor wants to get this absolutely right. At the same time, she realizes there will be some slip-ups. She's braced for a rollercoaster," the insider added.

This comes amid wedding excitement among fans ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.