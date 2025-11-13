 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keep their wedding venue 'top secret'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 13, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans finally revealed

Taylor Swift is reportedly already working on her wedding plans with Travis Kelce.

After reports of the couple opting for low-key wedding, insiders revealed that Swift has decided to go for "bigger bash."

Advertisement

The source told Radar Online, "Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side. There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer."

"At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited," the insider added.

On the other hand, the sources also revealed that Swift is set to be walked down the aisle by her dad Scott. Meanwhile, Kelce will have his brother Jason Kelce as his best man.

The venue of the event has not been decided but source revealed that couple are planning to keep it "top secret."

The insider revealed, "Taylor and Travis may not have started actively working with a wedding planner, but she's already working on the menu, entertainment, lighting, vows and décor."

Adding, "Guests will likely be flown to the location, which will be top secret and made known to the guests at the last minute."

"Money isn't a factor but Taylor wants to get this absolutely right. At the same time, she realizes there will be some slip-ups. She's braced for a rollercoaster," the insider added.

This comes amid wedding excitement among fans ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk face marriage trouble
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk face marriage trouble
FX announces major update on 'Shōgun' season 2
FX announces major update on 'Shōgun' season 2
Lauren Sanchez Bezos praises Sydney Sweeney's 'powerful' performance in 'Christy'
Lauren Sanchez Bezos praises Sydney Sweeney's 'powerful' performance in 'Christy'
Major honour for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after death
Major honour for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after death
FX swings axe on this hit comedy show
FX swings axe on this hit comedy show
Bobby Bones returns 'DWTS' trophy after being slighted by Tom Bergeron
Bobby Bones returns 'DWTS' trophy after being slighted by Tom Bergeron
How Kylie Jenner helped Khloe Kardashian rebuild after Tristan Thompson's betrayal
How Kylie Jenner helped Khloe Kardashian rebuild after Tristan Thompson's betrayal
Blake Lively achieves yet another upper hand in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively achieves yet another upper hand in Justin Baldoni case
Amy Schumer hits back at critics after wiping her social media posts
Amy Schumer hits back at critics after wiping her social media posts