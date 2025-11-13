 
Palace confirms Kate Middleton's next engagement in London

Kate Middleton will be attending an event organized by Royal Foundation

November 13, 2025

Kate Middleton will attend the Future Workforce Summit in London, according to the local media.

The event will be hosted by the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, at Salesforce Tower on  on 18th November.

GB News reported that Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales's attendance at the summit, which forms part of her broader mission to create positive societal change through early years advocacy.

The initiative seeks to mobilise corporate Britain to invest in early childhood development, with an ambitious target of benefiting more than one million young children and babies within the next year.

Business leaders will examine how supporting the earliest years can cultivate essential human capabilities required for tomorrow's workforce, particularly as technological transformation reshapes employment landscapes.

The summit addresses the critical intersection between early childhood investment and future workforce readiness.

The wife of Prince William was last seen on Tuesday when she attended Armistice Day event.  

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after she announced that she is in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year and she completed her chemotherapy in August 2024.




