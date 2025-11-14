 
Geo News

King Charles would develop soft corner for Meghan Markle with new step

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 14, 2025

King Charles would develop soft corner for Meghan Markle with new step

King Charle should give a nod of approval to Meghan Markle’s latest social media update.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her Instagram this week to post a photo of Prince Harry on Veterans Day, would have appeased her father-in-law.

She captioned the photo: "As my husband says, 'Once served. Always serving'.

“Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

Speaking about Meghan’s powerful post, former Royal butler Grant Harold reveals: “It’s a very powerful video, and a very emotive post. It’s definitely showing Meghan’s move to a more ‘celebrity’ approach to social media, sharing the video she wants and feels are important on key days.

“It’s a really nice post. I don’t think the Royal Family will feel badly about it at all, I think they will approve it.

“She’s marking Veterans Day - which is America’s version of Remembrance Day - and showing her pride in the active service her husband undertook.

He noted: “The King was extremely proud of his son serving in Afghanistan, and he will be glad at Meghan acknowledging and respecting this.”

