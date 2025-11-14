Meghan Markle claps back at haters over poppy concerns: 'PR clashes'

Meghan Markle is subtly responding to haters with her Veterans Day post.

The Duchess of Sussex, who paid homage to her husband, Prince Harry, for serving for British army, is lauded for her comeback amid criticism for not wearing poppy.

Advertisement

Body language expert Judi James said: "Meghan's 'Once served, always serving' sounds like a personal homage to her husband here, especially as she even claims him as the source of the quote.”

"As a message to her husband of her ongoing admiration and respect this posting looks impeccable although it might possibly have made him blush to see it does star him over the millions of other options."

She said: "The wording suggests it might also be aimed at reminding the public not only about Harry's active service but also about his claims of an ongoing 'life of service' despite leaving the Royal Family.

"In the face of the criticism over not wearing a poppy or PR clashes this might also be an intended reminder that Harry is actually one of the veterans that the day was all about,” she noted.