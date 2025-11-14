King Charles feels 'responsible' for Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie

King Charles is praised for showing kindness towards Princess Eugenie.

His Majesty, who has supported his niece in working towards her Royal duties after defamed brother is exiled, is showing a kind side to himself.

Advertisement

This comes as Eugenie attended an engagement for the King’s Foundation – an organisation originally founded by King Charles.

Speaking about the appearance, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: “What it means to my mind, is that the king is determined to embrace his nieces, both Beatrice and Eugenie and bring them into the royal fold in a way where they don’t feel they’re just being gratuitously pulled in, but they’re actually doing something for it.

“Eugenie’s very knowledgeable about art. She works for, and has done for many years now, worked for a very important international gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

“I think that Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it’s been a hideous time for them. Really hideous.

She noted: “They’ve both got young children, and I know they’ve got supportive husbands, but they’ve both got young children, and I think it’s been very, very difficult.

“This is the very kind side of the king, to embrace them and give them something that they can actually do, so they don’t feel that they’re just they’re lucky if they go there for Christmas lunch, sort of thing.

“They’re actually part of the royal family, and they can do their bit, which I think is important to them,” she said.