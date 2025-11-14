 
Geo News

King Charles feels 'responsible' for Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie

King Charles is supporting Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, amid crisis

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 14, 2025

King Charles feels responsible for Andrews daughter Princess Eugenie
King Charles feels 'responsible' for Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie

King Charles is praised for showing kindness towards Princess Eugenie.

His Majesty, who has supported his niece in working towards her Royal duties after defamed brother is exiled, is showing a kind side to himself.

Advertisement

This comes as Eugenie attended an engagement for the King’s Foundation – an organisation originally founded by King Charles.

Speaking about the appearance, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: “What it means to my mind, is that the king is determined to embrace his nieces, both Beatrice and Eugenie and bring them into the royal fold in a way where they don’t feel they’re just being gratuitously pulled in, but they’re actually doing something for it.

“Eugenie’s very knowledgeable about art. She works for, and has done for many years now, worked for a very important international gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

“I think that Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it’s been a hideous time for them. Really hideous.

She noted: “They’ve both got young children, and I know they’ve got supportive husbands, but they’ve both got young children, and I think it’s been very, very difficult.

“This is the very kind side of the king, to embrace them and give them something that they can actually do, so they don’t feel that they’re just they’re lucky if they go there for Christmas lunch, sort of thing.

“They’re actually part of the royal family, and they can do their bit, which I think is important to them,” she said.

Advertisement

More From Royals

Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Andrew is demanded answers over 'protecting a monster'
Andrew is demanded answers over 'protecting a monster'
Meghan Markle claps back at haters over poppy concerns: 'PR clashes'
Meghan Markle claps back at haters over poppy concerns: 'PR clashes'
Sarah Ferguson is moving countries after Royal insult
Sarah Ferguson is moving countries after Royal insult
King Charles would develop soft corner for Meghan Markle with new step
King Charles would develop soft corner for Meghan Markle with new step
Meghan Markle to join forces with Anna Wintour?
Meghan Markle to join forces with Anna Wintour?
Palace confirms Kate Middleton's next engagement in London
Palace confirms Kate Middleton's next engagement in London
Text of former prince Andrew and Jeffery Epstein emails
Text of former prince Andrew and Jeffery Epstein emails
Prince William undertakes long travel as part of royal duties
Prince William undertakes long travel as part of royal duties