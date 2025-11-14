 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson is moving countries after Royal insult

Sarah Ferguson is taking a step towards future after Royal exile

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 14, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is ready to move forward with her life, says an insider.

The former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is moving to Portugal after being banished from the Royal Family.

Ferguson is waiting to move to a £3.6 million villa in Portugal that is owned by her daughter Princess Eugenie and her businessman husband Jack Brooksbank

The banishment came days after an email between her and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to public.

In the email, Fergie said: "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.

In response to the emails, her spokesperson previously said: "This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

