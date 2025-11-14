Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky looking ahead to parenthood

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky are talking openly about their plans to start a family.

The couple said the development in a new Rolling Stone cover story, saying they hope to become parents soon and have taken cues from friends Elton John and David Furnish.

Polansky said they admire how John and Furnish raised their sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, noting that Gaga, who is the boys’ godmother, has seen their approach up close.

“Their kids have turned out to be very happy,” he said. “The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do.”

He added that Gaga’s life as a global superstar won’t be something she hides from her future children. Gaga agreed, saying that motherhood is her biggest goal.

“Being a mom is the thing I want the most,” she said. “And he’s gonna be a beautiful father. We're really excited about that.”

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October, she called becoming a mother her “next starring role.” She echoed a similar vision in other previous interviews with Access Hollywood and Elle.