Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?

November 14, 2025

Alicia Silverstone is looking back at a sweet memory with her late mom, Didi Silverstone.

While marking the 30th anniversary of her film, Clueless, on November 12, the 49-year-old actress reflected on one of her favorite scenes from the movie.

The actress revealed during a Q&A at The Jacob Burns Film Center that a special cameo made by her late mom in the 1995 film is close to her heart.

“In the wedding scene, my mom is in the back. And she died this night six years ago,” she told the crowd, as per a video posted by @jpasc24’s Instagram

“So, it’s really lovely to have that because I love and miss her. It’s very moving to see that moment.”

Opening up about her close bond with her mother, Alicia recalled she “was with her when she passed” in 2019.

Gushing over the proud moment of her mom, making an appearance in one of her important projects, she remarked, "She’d be really happy that this is happening because she liked all of this."

“Clueless has been amazing, it delights people. It’s really nice to share something with people that they are delighted by," Alicia added of the film.

This came one year after the Batman & Robin alum paid a heartfelt tribute to Didi along with several snaps on her Instagram account on Mother's Day.

“My mom! I wish I could have her back! I hope all the mama’s out there are feeling all of the love today. Happy Mother’s Day!" Alicia wrote at the time.

