Prince Harry planning major move amid King Charles' health scare

Prince Harry is determined to reconnect his children with the royal family

Maliha Javed
November 14, 2025

Prince Harry is reportedly looking forward to bringing his kids back to the U.K. amid King Charles' health scare.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the Duke of Dutchess is risking his marriage with his wife, Meghan Markle, by making their kids’ way back to his homeland before his father's health deteriorates further.

Sources told the outlet that Harry is determined to change the tone of his interactions with the royal family despite him being vocal about not bringing back in wife and kids back to the U.K. due to his Home Office security dispute in a previous interview with the BBC back in May.

An insider told the outlet, "Harry is on a mission. He won't accept that his children grow up never knowing their British family or where he came from. He's prepared to go against Meghan's wishes on this – he thinks these visits have to happen, and soon."

While a second source added, "Meghan wants to keep the children settled in California, but Harry feels time is running out with his father's illness. He believes the kids need a relationship with their grandfather while they still can. It's becoming a point of principle for him, and he is planning to visit his father around the Christmas period with his children – with or without Meghan in tow."

A pal also noted, "He's not giving up. He wants to bring his family back more regularly."

