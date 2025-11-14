Lady Gaga addresses 'Joker: Folie à Deux' backlash with surprising reaction

Lady Gaga reveals her reaction to 'Joker's ‘unhinged’ bad reviews

Lady Gaga admitted that Joker: Folie à Deux reviews were "painful," but it also made her laugh.

During a recent cover story published by Rolling Stone on Thursday, the 39-year-old singer articulated her thoughts on the negative reaction by fans and critics to her film.

"There was a ton of negativity around Joker,” she began. “And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time.”

It is pertinent to mention that in the sequel to 2019's Joker, Gaga costarred with Joaquin Phoenix.

“I wasn’t, like, unfazed. It’s funny, I’m almost nervous to share my reaction," Gaga revealed her thoughts to the outlet if negative reviews that poured in for Folie à Deux annoyed her. "But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged.”

“When it takes a while for something to kind of dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful only because I put a lot of myself into it," she further added.

In a previous interview with Elle in January, Gaga reacted to the negative reviews, saying, "People just sometimes don’t like some things.”

“It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended," she added at the time.