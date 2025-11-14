 
Meghan Markle wins King Charles heart with tribute for Prince Harry

Expert reveals royal family’s reaction on Meghan Markle’s Veterans Day message

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

King Charles is said to be pleased with Meghan Markle after she dropped a special tribute for Prince Harry.

According to a former royal butler, Charles would have loved her social media post dedicated to the Duke of Sussex on Veterans Day.

Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles when he was Prince of Wales, said Meghan’s video of Harry in uniform and her message honouring those who serve was respectful and unlikely to cause any issues.

Speaking to ReachPlc, Grant said, “It’s a very powerful video, and a very emotive post. It’s definitely showing Meghan’s move to a more ‘celebrity’ approach to social media, sharing the video she wants and feels are important on key days.”

He added, “It’s a really nice post. I don’t think the Royal Family will feel badly about it at all, I think they will approve it.

“She’s marking Veterans Day - which is America’s version of Remembrance Day - and showing her pride in the active service her husband undertook.

“The King was extremely proud of his son serving in Afghanistan, and he will be glad at Meghan acknowledging and respecting this.”

