Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash

The Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly frustrated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn unexpected attention from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

A source told Page Six that the family is “getting annoyed with the Sussex camp” for overshadowing what was meant to be “a celebration of Kris.”

The tension centers on photos taken inside the bash that were later deleted from posts by Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The insider claims a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked for the images to be removed.

Reports also surfaced claiming the couple marked “no” on a consent form handed out at the party, though a separate source close to the situation insisted that no such form ever existed.

Meghan and Prince Harry were photographed arriving hand in hand at the star-filled event, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion.

After the celebration, Jenner shared a carousel of photos that included the Sussexes, but the image disappeared shortly afterward. A similar photo Kardashian posted with Meghan was also taken down.

Another source said the couple wanted the photos removed out of respect for Britain’s Remembrance Day, which Prince Harry marked by wearing a red poppy pin.

Others claimed the Sussexes wished to avoid upsetting the royal family while Prince Harry attempts to repair his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William.

Insiders previously told Page Six that Meghan was also in “networking mode” at the party, speaking with several high-profile guests.

“She was definitely in networking mode,” an insider told Page Six Monday. “She schmoozed with a lot of power players."

Among the A-list attendees were Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Tina Knowles, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Vin Diesel, Gayle King and Rita Wilson.