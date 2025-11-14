Bad Bunny wins album of the year

Bad Bunny bags album of the year at 2025 Latin Grammys

Bad Bunny won the Latin Grammy for album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, his sixth studio album.

As Maluma, one of the hosts of the ceremony, announced his name, he bowed his head while sitting in his seat and clapped.

When Bad Bunny got up on stage, he said, “Once again, I thank God... My mom for giving birth to me. Mami, papi, te amo. A mis hermanos, los amo.”

He expressed how much he loves music and making music and the joy it brings him.

Thanking everyone who worked on the project, he said, “This album wouldn’t have been the same without those who contributed.”

He then shared a special message to everyone, especially those of his native country Puerto Rico.

“Love as much as you can. I want to dedicate this album to all the kids and young adults in Latin America, especially those in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“Never stop dreaming and being yourself. No matter where you came from, never forget where you came from on your way to where you’re headed,” Bad Bunny advised.

He added, “There’s so many ways to be a patriot and defend our land, we chose to do it with music.”

The Puerto Rican superstar also bagged the first Latin Grammy of the night, winning best urban music album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

“Thank you, it’s always a special moment,” Bad Bunny said in Spanish as he accepted his award. “I get just as nervous as the first time. That means that what I do matters to me.”