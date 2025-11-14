Frank Grillo teases major role in 'Superman 2'

Frank Grillo on 'Man of Tomorrow': 'I have a big part in sequel'

Frank Grillo says his character, Rick Flag Sr., will play a key role in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

“My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I’m excited about it,” the star tells THR.

Frank's character first appeared in Creature Commandos, DC's animated show, followed by his entry in The Peacemaker season two, where he is hell-bent on his revenge against John Cena's character for killing his son, Rick Flag, in The Suicide Squad.

It is worth noting that Man of Tomorrow is not a straight-up sequel to Superman. Director James Gunn clarified this after fans asked him about it on social media.

"This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2,'" he previously wrote on Threads.

He doubled down on this with an interview with EW, "What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Superman, released last July, raked in $600 million globally at the box office, making it a key blockbuster for the new DC universe.