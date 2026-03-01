 
Will Silver prices hit $200 per ounce amid US-Israel, Iran war?

Markets are expected to open at much higher prices on Monday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 01, 2026

Silver price has skyrocketed following U.S.-Israeli joint strikes on Iran under operations dubbed Epic Fury by the U.S. and Roaring Lion by Israel. Gold prices also surged amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the world.

Silver recorded a bullish rally, surging around eight percent in a single day following the outbreak of war. Its price reached $94.30 per ounce.

International spot gold prices increased by 1.75 percent to $5,275.82 per ounce. The precious yellow metal’s price surged 7.84 percent in February 2026.

The U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict has sparked a bullish outlook for precious commodities. Gold and silver typically react quickly to geopolitical developments, which drive safe-haven buying.

Some reports suggested that current tensions in the Middle Eastern could help gold and silver break key resistance levels of $6,000 and $200 per ounce, respectively.

Experts say that achieving such an ambitious price would require persistent demand and continuous global instability.

Markets are expected to open at much higher prices on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Investors are also closely watching central bank responses and currency movements, which could further influence commodity prices in the coming weeks.

Market participants say sustained gains will depend on whether the conflict escalates or diplomatic efforts manage to ease tensions.

