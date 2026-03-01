Viral doomsday claims link ‘Blood Moon’ to Middle East conflict: Here’s the truth

As the Middle Eastern region’s peace is halted by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, social media is exploding due to various conspiracy theories.

Many conspiracy theorists and prophecy believers are linking the rare celestial event “Blood Moon” with the regional conflicts, pointing to “signs of the end of the world.”

Proponents state that the 2026 first eclipse falls near significant dates in the Jewish calendar, including Purim and the period leading up to Rosh Hashanah.

They claim that the timing of the blood moon, combined with the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, fulfils ancient prophecies regarding regional conflict.

Adding to the speculation, fringe online circles have drawn connections to the ongoing search by some groups for a flawless “Red Heifer.”

As per some interpretations, this is considered a prerequisite for specific religious aspirations in Jerusalem, an act that would carry significant regional implications.

But none of these claims has any authentic evidence. Fact checkers are urging users to separate science and speculation in the sensitive times of geopolitical instability.

Experts claim that there’s no scientific correlation between these two events, as it is just a natural coincidence.

Blood Moon is simply a total lunar eclipse that is not as rare a celestial event as it is considered.

Despite lack of proper evidence, social media users are spreading misinformation that is only causing fear among people.

Users are requested to stop sharing such posts and act responsibly.