Meghan Markle, Harry take big step for reconciliation with King Charles amid 'panic' over royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a big step for reconciliation with King Charles amid panic over royal titles.

According to a report the Examiner, the California-based royals are in a ‘panic’ after King Charles stripped his disgraced brother Andrew’s titles.

Once William becomes King, there will not be anything to stop the Prince of Wales to take 'nuclear option' against Meghan and Harry after he pushed for the same against Andrew.

Regarding Harry, the source tells the outlet, the duke “has been chipping away at his brother for months, sending olive branches galore and hoping he’ll come to the negotiating table to at least iron out a compromise that would see some type of truce.”

Amid these reports, Meghan and Harry team asked Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to remove Instagram pictures that showed the Duke and Duchess at the reality star’s big 70th birthday bash.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Meghan, after what insiders are calling “a total vibe clash” at Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash — the same Bond-themed event where Harry and Meghan’s photos mysteriously disappeared from social media hours after being posted.

According to sources close to the Kardashian camp, “Kim was furious when Meghan’s team requested that all pics of her and Harry be scrubbed from the internet.”

Meanwhile, an insider told the Page Six over Meghan and Harry’s decision that the couple didn't want to ruffle feathers with the monarchy by publicly flaunting their friendships with Kardashians.

The outlet, citing an insider reported, “They don’t want to piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile.”